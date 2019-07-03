‘Kalki’ brought never-before fame, says Rajasekhar

By | Published: 4:36 pm

Released amid high expectations, the period drama Kalki is garnering good response from Telugu audience — especially the interval block, the action scene during climax, says Angry Star actor Rajasekhar.”My performance has received all-round appreciation. Audience are commending my looks and mannerisms in the movie. Elements in the story and director Prasanth Varma’s treatment all eventually worked perfectly in the end,” says Rajasekhar.

When asked whether his character has been underplayed in the movie, Rajasekhar says it is secondary whether his character is dominating or otherwise. “All I can say is that Kalki has earned a good name for me. Happy to hear that my fans have loved it,” he said. Prior to the film going on floors, Rajasekhar had to go on a specific diet regimen to suit the character of a police inspector. On the dialogue — ‘Emi septhiri’, which was popular in Telugu cinema over the years, Rajasekhar said he forgot that he had initially used the dialogue in one of his earlier films. “I didn’t realise that it was my old dialogue until Jeevitha told me,” he smiles.