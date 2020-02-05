Kalki Fashion announces 10-year anniversary sale

By | Published: 6:41 pm

This will include irresistible offers, exciting giveaways, and free goodies with selection over myriad of stylish outfits Kalki evokes the very spirit of the city it was founded in. An upstart, innovative, and dynamic brand that offers the best of contemporary, ethnic Indian fashion and fusion-wear styles.

Staying true to the brand’s unique promise of premium and wearable fashion, it unveils fresh collections and all-new designs throughout the fashion calendar.This Kalki sale brings a spectacular range of designer dresses, providing a wonderful opportunity to own a dazzling designer style at massively reduced and never-before prices. The collection includes lehengas, gowns, salwaar kameez, Indo-western, anarkali suits, kurtis and much more.