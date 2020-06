Kalki Koechlin shares picture of her ‘favourite feminist’

By | Published: 4:28 pm

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin has called her beau Guy Hersberg her “favourite feminist”.

She shared a black and white picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch on what seems like a balcony. Hersberg is seen wearing a T-shirt with “boys equal girls” written on it.

“My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls,” Kalki captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Jun 23, 2020 at 6:12am PDT



Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg together have a daughter named Sappo.

She also shared a photograph of a freshly-baked cake by her.

“Freshly baked heart,” she wrote alongside the image.

View this post on Instagram Freshly baked heart #eatyourheartout #covidtimes A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Jun 23, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT



Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of daughter Sappho and Hersberg on Instagram. In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series “Bhram”.