Kalki Koechlin’s mantra to inculcate reading habit in daughter: Start them young

By | Published: 11:16 pm

Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin has shared an adorable photograph of daughter Sappho and beau Guy Hersberg on social media on Instagram.

In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book.

She captioned the image: “Start ’em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg.”

View this post on Instagram Start ’em young #myquietbook #daddytime #Sappho @guyhershberg A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Jun 18, 2020 at 11:37pm PDT



Kalki, a loving mother, keeps posting videos and photographs of her daughter Sappho on social media.

The actress in May had treated her fans with a video her crooning the classic “La vie en rose” for her daughter Sappho. She rendered her interpretation of the popular Edith Piaf song on a ukulele.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg welcomed Sappo in February 2020.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series “Bhram”.