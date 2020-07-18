Kaloji Narayana Rao University invites online applications

By | Published: 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal has invited online applications from candidates who have become eligible after lowering of the cut-off score for admission into competent authority quota seats of Post Graduate Medical courses for the academic year 2020-21 into Medical Colleges affiliated to the KNRUHS and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

A notification has been released by the University for permitting the candidates who have become eligible after lowering their cut-off score and for inclusion in merit list for admission into competent authority quota seats only. The total number of vacant seats available under competent authority quota for the academic year 2020-21 will be notified on the KNRUHS website before counselling. After scrutiny of applications and certificates of candidates, the final merit list will be released.

For details regarding schedule of exercising web options, visit the University website www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

