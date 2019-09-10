Kaloji’s life on silver screen

By | Published: 10:45 pm

A feature film on Telangana’s legendary poet and writer Kaloji Narayana Rao is on the anvil. The movie on the life and times of freedom fighter Kaloji — titled Kaalanna is still under pre-production stage. Director and novelist Prabhakar Jaini says he is still collecting research material from sources. The script is yet to be finalised.

The news about Kaloji biopic was announced the latter’s 105th birth anniversary and it will be bankrolled by Vijaya Lakshmi Jaini under the banner Jaini Creations. “It is an attempt to create a visual work on his archive of literary works, freedom struggle and idea of liberating people from tyranny,” the director added.

Prabhakar Jaini had earlier made a couple of movies – one of them titled Campus Ampasayya, an adaptation of the novel authored by Ampasayya Naveen. The movie depicts the character of university student Ravi and his struggle during his student days.

