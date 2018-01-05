Kalyan all praise for Balakrishna’s dedication

By | Published: 12:05 am 8:05 pm

Balakrishna-starrer Jai Simha is hitting the screens on January 12 and producer C Kalyan is quite excited about the film’s release. In a media interaction session, the producer shared his experiences from the sets and also the hard work put in by the entire cast and crew.

While talking to the media, Kalyan said that the movie wouldn’t have been possible without Nayanthara and Prakash Raj. Both the actors did not have time to be a part of this film, initially. But, later, when they heard the story, they immediately agreed to the project but asked for some time to join the sets.

“I am glad to be the producer of Jai Simha. We are waiting for the release and all of us are pretty much excited about it. First of all, I would like to thank Balakrishna for accepting to be a part of this project. His dedication and passion for his work are amazing,” said Kalyan.

He also added that Balakrishna’s dance performance is going to attract many. “In Ammu Kutti song, he performed much better than Charan and Allu Arjun. Hats off to his will power,” added the senior producer.

Talking about the content of the movies, Kalyan said that the Kumbakonam scenes of the film are going to be highlight of the movie. “After watching these scenes, every Brahmin will become a huge fan of Balakrishna. He teaches audience the importance of a Brahmin and the respect they need in our society. I am waiting for the response of the audience,” said Kalyan.

Initially, Natasha Doshi was roped in to play one of the key roles. But the actor had to lose weight for the role and so she needed time. Meanwhile, Haripriya replaced her. “I feel sorry for Natasha. She worked hard to lose weight. But we couldn’t wait for long. We were glad to have Haripriya on board. She elevates the second half with her acting. On the whole, Jai Simha is loaded with all kinds of positive energies,” said Kalyan.

Chirantan Bhatt has composed music for this film and the audio has been receiving good talk from music buffs.