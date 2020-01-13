Kalyan Ram turns good guy to tell a story

By | Published: 9:10 pm 9:56 pm

For someone like actor Kalyan Ram who has incredible technique and skill at his disposal, his filmy career was not as fruitful as it was for other top Nandamuri heroes. Yet, his passion to entertain audiences and a tinge of hope are what drive the actor in the screen trade. As he sat to chat with media ahead of his upcoming film Entha Manchivadavuraa, Kalyan speaks his outing, choices and future projects.

His movie deals with an interesting subject this time, as he plays a good guy a hero who works for short films while his lady love Mehreen Pirzada essays the role of Nandu, a producer in the movie. “Like the title Entha Manchivadavuraa, every individual is good in his own sense. Conflict arises only with situations and circumstances. The film is all about giving,” he says.

Directed by Satish Vegesna, the movie was initially titled All Is Well. “I told the director that a title in Telugu would connect to audiences rather than giving it a more cliched English title. Something like his previous movies Sathamanam Bhavathi, which has a good vibe in the title itself,” he says, adding, “It is not just one story. It has stories of different people and how the protagonist flows into their life,” he adds.

After his last outing 118, Kalyan Ram got to listen to various scripts, thriller stories and remakes as well. But, none of them had a potential to tell a story through a film. And it was Satish’s narrative, which was also a Gujarati original movie Oxygen, that made the actor take up the project.

“The hero experiences what other people have been facing. He takes everything on a positive note. The movie would be a wholesome family entertainer with commercial elements. We wrapped up the whole shoot in 70 days. After the completion of the movie, Satish was confident that audience will leave theatres with a good feel,” he says.