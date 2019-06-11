Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak a boon to poor: Yellareddy MLA

By | Published: 1:19 am

Nizamabad: Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme is a boon for brides particularly for tribal brides whose parents find marriage of their wards a huge burden on them, said Yellareddy MLA Jajala Surendhar.

Speaking at a programme to distribute cheques to Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries at Yellareddy on Monday.

After completion of election code officials have resumed the implementation of various welfare schemes. The MLA distributed 330 cheques to the Kalayana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak beneficiaries on the occasion.

The MLA said that TRS government has initiated various welfare schemes which are uplifting various sections of the society. Welfare of all sections is the aim of the State government, he said.

Yellareddy RDO Devender Reddy, local public representatives and beneficiaries participated.