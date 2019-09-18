Kalyana Lakshmi has changed attitude towards girls: Jagdish Reddy

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Suryapet: Power Minister G Jagdish Reddy on Wednesday said that Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits and other schemes taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had changed the attitude of people towards the girl child in the society.

The Minister was speaking after distributing Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubrak cheques worth Rs 1.96 crore to 200 beneficiaries at a programme organized in the district Collectorate.

Jagdish Reddy said the Chief Minister had taken up Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak to put an end to situations like girl child sale in Devarakonda area and contractual marriage of poor minor girls to Arab Sheikhs in old city areas.

After launching the scheme, parents were not treating the daughter as burden to them, he maintained. He pointed out that Rs 30 crores have been extended to the beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi mubarakh in erstwhile Nalgonda district in last three years.

Reminding that the TRS party did not promise of Kalyana Lakshmi and KCR Kits in its election manifesto, he reminded that the TRS government has proved that it was possible to implement the schemes, which were not promised to the people in the election manifesto, and win the hearts of people.

Hence, the people of the state supported TRS for the second time, he maintained. He pointed out that the political parties in united Andhra Pradesh have a habit of making promises of welfare to people only during the elections. The Chief Minister has changed the culture in Telangana state, he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was taking decisions keeping in view the welfare of all sections of the people, he said that Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema schemes have brought changes in the lives of the farmers in addition to encouraging the cultivation in the State.

Reminding that the State government has taken up afforestation programme Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) as a movement, Jagdish Reddy said that people should plant at least six saplings on the premises of their houses and ensure their survival by making them part of TKHH. Everyone has responsibility to protect the environment, he maintained.

Stating that the State government was implementing 30 day action plan for development of villages, the Minister asked the women to take part in the programme.

District Collector D Amoy Kumar, Suryapet Revenue Divisional Officer Mohan Rao, District Libraries Chairman Nimmala Srinivas and others attended the programme.

