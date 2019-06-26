Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubaarak to cover 2nd marriage

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The popular Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubaarak schemes of the Telangana government, designed to provide financial assistance for performing weddings of women from eligible economically backward families, received a fillip on Wednesday.

In orders issued by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, the government said the schemes would be applicable to women marrying for the second time as long as they did not avail the benefits earlier.

The government order was issued following a clarification sought by P Charanjeevi of Potlapally village of Siddipet district who wanted to know if his sister, planning to marry for the second time, was eligible for the Rs 1,00,116 financial aid under Kalyana Lakshmi. The government said: “Since it is a one-time grant, there is no point in going into the consideration whether it is first/second marriage of the bride and the status of the bridegroom”.

It also said the only consideration that has to be taken into account while sanctioning the amount was that “the applicant should not have availed the (scheme’s) benefit from the government at any time in the past”. But, all other conditions laid down for potential beneficiaries have to be met by an applicant seeking the financial aid for a second marriage, the government said.

