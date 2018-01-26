Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak helping poor, says Nizamabad collector

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Nizamabad: After seven decades of Independence, India has achieved tremendous development in various sectors. In Telangana, Mission Bagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, KCR Kits, Aasara pensions and round-the-clock power supply to agriculture sector and many other schemes have been implemented successfully, said Nizamabad Collector M Rammohan Rao, in his Republic Day speech at Nizamabad Parade Grounds.

Collector hoisted the national flag and received guard of honour from police personnel. Under Kalyana Lakshmi, 4,277 beneficiaries had benefited and Rs 32 crore was given to them, he said, through Shaadi Mubarak scheme, Rs 11 crore was distributed among 1,550 beneficiaries, he said. These schemes were boon for the poor, he added.

Collector said through Mission Bhagiratha scheme safe drinking water would be provided to all villages under Nizamabad district, till now works had been completed for 801 dwellings of 27 mandals, works for 78 overhead tanks and 547 kilometres pipeline was over and taps were installed at 37,429 houses.

Totally 7,324 double bedroom houses were constructed at Nizamabad for the poor people; till now 8,254 sheep units worth Rs 92 crore had been distributed in Nizamabad district and in next financial year 9,475 sheep units worth Rs 118 crore would be distributed, the Collector added.

Collector said till now 7,820 KCR kits had been distributed to pregnant women. He said Nizamsagar canals was repaired with Rs 635 crore budget and 90 per cent works were over, providing irrigation water to 1.38 lakh acres. Government had released the 2.67 crore fish seedling in 519 tanks at an estimated cost of Rs 2.52 crore.

District Joint Collector A Ravinder Reddy, DIG Shivashankar Reddy, Commissioner of Police Karthikeya, District Judge Sujana and other officials participated in the Republic Day celebrations.