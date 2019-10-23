Kalyana Laxmi a great help for poor parents: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy advised the public to utilise the various welfare schemes being extended to the poor by the State government.

The Minister was speaking at a function where he distributed cheques to 91 beneficiaries of Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Indrakaran Reddy said the TRS government was implementing innovative schemes for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections of the society. “Both Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes were aimed at helping parents of brides from the economically weaker sections. No government is extending this kind of monetary aid in the country,” he remarked.

The Minister further stated the financial assistance was enhanced from Rs 51,000 to 75,116 which was later raised to Rs 1,00,116. Apart from this, the government was spending a major chunk of funds towards providing better healthcare to the poor including Rs 13,000 being given to new mothers under KCR Kits scheme, he said, adding that the initiative had resulted in manifold increase in institutional deliveries.

Stating that the government was giving paramount importance to girls and setting up residential schools for quality education to be imparted to them, Indrakaran Reddy listed out the educational institutions meant for various sections of society were transforming the lives of students belonging to the poor, downtrodden and minority communities. He added that more 439 beneficiaries of the district would be given the monetary aid soon.

District Libraries Corporation Chairman Erravothu Rajender, Nirmal Farmers Agriculture Coordination Committee chairman K Ram Kishan Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer Prasunamba, Mandal Parishad President Rameshwar Reddy were among many who attended the event.

