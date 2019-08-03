Kalyani Project gates opened in Kamareddy

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Kamareddy: With Kamareddy receiving heavy rainfall, minor irrigation projects are receiving good inflows. The average rainfall of 5.76 cm in the last 24 hours caused the water level in various tanks and the Kalyani project to reach the FRL. Officials also opened three gates of the project, releasing water into the Nizamsagar main canal.

Due to heavy rainfall in Nizamsagar, Nagireddypet and Yellareddy mandals, the Kalyani project was receiving good inflows. In the morning, it received 346 cusecs and the water level reached 409.5 m by 6 am. Project officials released nearly 54 cusecs into the Nizamsagar main canal by lifting a gate.

In the afternoon, the project received more inflows, prompting the officials to lift three gates and releasing nearly 288 cusecs of floodwater into the Nizamsagar canal and another 58 cusecs into the river.

The Pocharam and Nizamsagar projects also started receiving inflows — Pocharam got 1,117 cusecs in the morning, while its water capacity is 1.820 TMC. The project now has 0.214 tmc and is receiving over 1,000 cusecs floodwater. Nizamsagar project was also receiving 150 cusecs.

Gandhari mandal registered 60.40 mm rainfall on Friday, and the Katewadi tank received good inflows with its FRL level rising. In Lingampet mandal received 65.6 mm rainfall and the Lingampet Peddavagu stream brimmed with floodwater. In Pitlam mandal too tanks received good inflows.

