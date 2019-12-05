Kalyani Rafael to invest Rs 350 crore in Telangana

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems (KRAS), a joint venture between Israeli defence technology company Rafael Advanced Systems and Kalyani Strategic Systems, is planning to set up a new unit in Telangana for missile subsystem integration, using cold gas heating. This will cater to the domestic defence requirements. The plant is expected to attract an investment of about Rs 350 crore.

The company has set up its first unit (spread over 24,000 sq ft) at Hardware Park in Hyderabad in August 2017 and is looking for a second facility for which it is scouting for 100 acres in the State.

Sharing the company’s plans, KRAS chief executive Rudra B Jadeja told Telangana Today, “We are scouting for 100 acres of land and are in talks with the Telangana government for the same. We are seeking the government support to get this land parcel. Our system integration requirements do have hot gas heating integration as well. We are looking at that. We are going to have another joint venture for this purpose to bring in the needed technology. We need to have companies in the integrator areas also in the defence ecosystem. Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) has capabilities, but we can’t always go to BDL whenever there are repairs.”

He added, “We will work on the entire missile system integration, which will have its own radars, communications network, missile articles and launchers. It will have all the configuration of the missile system. We are looking at an investment of around $40-50 million (Rs 280-Rs 350 crore).”

Serving key markets

KRAS in July this year received a $100 million order from Rafael to deliver 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM missiles’ kits, which will be supplied to Bharat Dynamics for further integration. The kits will be used by the Indian Army and Air Force. KRAS will take four years to deliver the kits.

There are a lot of countries where Rafael has partnerships and KRAS plans to cater to these export markets through its facilities. KRAS is not just dealing with interceptor missiles but also is providing near-the-site customer support with the maintenance needed for the systems. In the years to come, the company’s facilities expect to produce high technology systems what Rafael develops in Israel.

On the Hyderabad ecosystem, Jadeja said, “Most of our vendor base is in Hyderabad. We are also closely working with Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) of Defence Research and Development Organisation and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory (DMRL). With the enabling government policy, technology is being imbibed by the private sector from the public sector defence research labs.”

