Kamal Haasan begins political journey by visiting Abdul Kalam’s residence

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday formally began his political journey by first visiting former President late APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence in Rameswaram. He will be unveiling his party’s name and the flag at a public rally later in the day in Madurai.

Kamal Kamal met the former President’s elder brother and other family members at the residence in Rameswaram, around 600 km from here. “Greatness can come from simple beginnings,” he said.

“Actually it will come only from simplicity. Glad to start my journey from a great man’s simple abode,” the actor added in a tweet.

However his second halt at the government school in Mandapam where Kalam studied got cancelled as the district administration did not give permission, according to reports reaching here.

Speaking to a television channel a leader of a Hindu outfit said they had opposed Kamal’s visit to the school as he was trying to gain political mileage and nothing more.

Later speaking to the fishing community in Rameswaram, Kamal Haasan said that it is one of the most important industry in Tamil Nadu. He would be back to listen to the suggestions made by the fisherfolks.

Several flags in white with Tamil Nadu map in black, sporting the tag line “Naalai Namadhe” meaning “Tomorrow is Ours” were seen flying in Rameswaram.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit leader Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that Kamal Haasan appeared to have “started a political party to compete against someone”.

She said while anyone can float a political party, Tamil Nadu is not in a situation where only Kamal can save it.

On the other hand Dalit party leader Thol Thirumavalan told reporters that Kamal and Rajinikanth are agents of the BJP to affect DMK in Tamil Nadu.