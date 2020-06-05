Kamal Haasan salutes CISF jawans for their service during pandemic

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has thanked and expressed gratitude to the jawans of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for taking care of people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a special video addressing CISF jawans in Hindi, Kamal Haasan salutes them for their hard work, and also requests them to follow the guidelines to prevent themselves from the deadly virus.

” Aap sabhi CISF jawan airport pe deshwasiyon ki suraksha ke liye bahut achhi duty karte aaye hai. Aap sabhi jawan deshwasiyon ki suraksha ke saath saath is mahamari me apni suraksha ke liye jitne bhi disha nirdesh aapko mukhyaalay se mile kripya unka paalan avashya karein aur aise hi logon ki suraksha karte rahiye (all of you, CISF jawans, have been serving exceptionally to protect citizens at airports. Along with protecting citizens, I request you all to follow the guidelines provided by your headquarters to prevent yourselves from the pandemic). Jai Hind, ” Kamal Haasan said.

On Friday, Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) launched the ‘Naame Theervu’ (we are the solution) initiative to curb the spread of coronavirus.