Kamalakar warns of action against illegal traders

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Karimnagar: Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday warned of serious action against culprits involved in illegal purchase of paddy in Chigurumami and Ganneruvarm Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societys (PACS) during the Yasangi season.

Action would be initiated after conducting comprehensive enquiry into irregularities. Besides serious action, the amount drawn illegally would also be recovered from them, the Minister, who was participating in the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here, said.

Participating in the discussion on agriculture, ZTPC from Ganneruvarm, Ravinder Reddy raised the issue of irregularities taken place in the purchase of paddy in PACS, Chokkaraopalli in 2019 Rabi season.

There are only 70 farmers in the village. Though only 7,000 quintal paddy was procured, it was mentioned in the records that 15,000 quintals paddy was purchased from 147 farmers.

In a season, Illegal traders misused Rs 15 lakh including transportation charges and MSP, another member Prabhakar informed and added that about 50,000 lakh was misused during the last three seasons.

Reacting on the issue, Minister informed that government was considering it as serious incident and ordered for enquiry into irregularities. There was no question of leaving the people whoever behind the fraud.

Besides taking serious action, the amount drawn illegally by the traders would also be recovered from culprits.

Telangana was the only State which was providing the highest Minimum Support Price (MSP) Rs 1,835 per quintal paddy. Whereas Chhattisgarh, Maharastra and other States were paying less.

So, illegal traders including rice millers were purchasing paddy in other States at Rs 800 to Rs 900 and selling it in Telangana at Rs 1,835. It was taken place in Chigurumamidi and Ganneruvaram PACSs in the district.

They brought a number of reforms in procurement process to check irregularities. Asking the farmers to sell the crop in the nearby PPCs, Minister instructed officials to cross check the details of farmers while purchasing crop.

He asked the local leaders to alert officials if any irregularities were taken place in their villages.

