Kamareddy: 40 quail birds, wild cat meat seized

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Kamareddy: Forest officials seized about 40 wild quail birds, 10 trained quails that are used to attract other birds and jungle cat meat from poachers at Yellareddy town of Kamareddy district on Friday.

Deputy Forest Range Officers Murali Mohan, Venu and Rozar Binni conducted raids at Shiva Nagar where the Yerukala community poachers had taken temporary shelter and were selling these birds.

The jungle cat meat (Jangabilli in Telugu) commands a high price owing to its medicinal values.

Forest officials registered a case against the poachers. The wild and trainee birds would be released in the forest.