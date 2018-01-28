13th century panchaloha statues stolen from temple in Kamareddy

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Kamareddy: Three Panchaloha statues dating back to the 13th century went missing from the Venugopal Swamy temple in Kamareddy on Saturday night.

The Venugopal Swamy, Rukmini and Satya Bhama statues – all 700-year-old — weigh nearly 75 kg and are worth around Rs 1 crore.

The theft took place when the temple’s priest was away, police said, adding that District Superintendent of Police (SP) Swetha Reddy and Kamareddy DSP Prasanna Rani inspected the temple and started investigating.

Police suspect the involvement of known persons as the temple is situated in a residential area at Pedda Bazar of Kamareddy district headquarters. To make things worse, the temple is not under CCTV surveillance and police are collecting footage from nearby areas. The statues are made of five metals, hence the name Panchaloha.