Kamareddy Collector makes surprise visit to PS

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy district Collector Dr N Satyanarayana on Sunday asked the police officials to ensure that the question papers of intermediate supplementary examinations stored in police stations are safe. He made a surprise visit to Devunipalli Police Station to find out for himself how safe are the question papers in the custody of the police. He asked the officials to follow the double locking pattern to see that the question papers are in the safe custody of the officials concerned. The question papers should not be taken out from the police stations without proper security arrangements, he said. Later the Collector inspected the intermediate supplementary examination centre at Kamareddy junior college.