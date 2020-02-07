Kamareddy collector reviews on Mission Bhagiratha works

By | Published: 12:35 am

Kamareddy: District Collector A Sharath Kumar on Thursday ordered the officials to speed up the pending works to complete Mission Bhagiratha project in SRSP Balkonda, Singuru Jukkal areas and submit the weekly progress report to the Kamareddy district administration on intra-pipeline connections, OHSR tanks and pipeline works, in Kamareddy.

During a review meeting on Mission Bhagiratha works at Collectorate, the Collector directed the officials to supply bulk water to the 1,464 OHSR tanks by March ending and complete restoration works of intra pipeline including conducting test to the completed pipelines.

He said that in each village, officials must ensure completion of works pertaining to tap connections and pedestal works and weekly reports be submitted in this regard to the district administration and ward members, VRO’s and Panchayat Secretaries should certify these reports.

Sharath Kumar told Mission Bhagiratha officials to make sure water is supplied to the 601 OHSR tanks by February 12 by completing the restoration, tap, pedestal and pipeline works at 39 places at Madnoor, 6 places at Pitlam, 3 places at Bichkunda and 1 place at Jukkal and 21 places in Yellareddy. The meeting was attended by Mission Bhagiratha SE Rajendra Kumar, RWS SE Lakshmi Narayana and EE Naresh.

