Kamareddy Collector suspends Bhiknoor Panchayat Secretary

By | Published: 12:16 am

Kamareddy: Kamareddy Collector Dr Satyanarayana on Tuesday ordered issues of suspension of Bhiknoor Gram Panchayat Secretary for being inactive in stopping the land grabbing and illegal construction by an encroacher in a government land at the village. The order said M Kishan Rao failed to implement Telangana Panchayati Raj Act-2018 by not taking any action the against the builder and failed to bring the issue to the notice of higher-ups.

Kalluri Siddiramulu and Boorla Chandrashekhar grabbed a piece of government land built a construction violating the rules of Panchayat Raj Act.

Collector handed over the charges to the A Ananth Rao, PR Extension officer who was ordered to stop the construction work of the building and submit the encroachers for an enquiry.

