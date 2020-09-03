Kamareddy Collector urges officials to complete Rythu Vedikas before Sept 9

Reviewing the work on Rythu Vedikas at Janahitha Bhavan of the Kamareddy Collectorate, the Collector asked officials to plant saplings around the vedikas besides providing drinking water and electricity connections.

Nizamabad: Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath directed officials to speed up the work on Rythu Vedikas and complete them before September 9.

Reviewing the work on Rythu Vedikas at Janahitha Bhavan of the Kamareddy Collectorate, the Collector asked officials to plant saplings around the vedikas besides providing drinking water and electricity connections. He expressed displeasure at the delay of Rythu Vedika works at Sitharampally village and ordered the village sarpanch to speed up the works.

The Collector also reviewed the progress of double bedroom works taken up in Kamareddy, Banswada, Yellareddy, and Jukkal Assembly constituencies and directed Mission Bhagiratha executive engineer to give household connections at the earliest. He also asked Panchayat Raj officials to complete pending roads works, clean the PR roads, and grow plants along them.

Kamareddy Additional Collector P Yadireddy, Local Bodies Collector Venaktesh Dothre, Kamareddy RDO Narender, PR SE Siddiramulu, Mission Bhagiratha EE Lakshminarayana and engineers were present.

