Kamareddy: Constable in dock for threatening RDO, tahsildar

Published: 8:44 pm

Kamareddy: The Kamareddy police on Thursday filed a case against an Armed Reserve (AR) constable identified as Srinivas Reddy for making a threatening call to Kamareddy Revenue Divisional Officer Rajendra Kumar and Tadwai tahsildar.

The constable had threatened the RDO and tahsildar stating that they would meet the same fate as Abdullapurmet tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, if the pattadar passbooks for his land were not issued.

The RDO lodged a complaint with the Kamareddy police, who conducted an inquiry and found that the call was made by the AR constable. Kamareddy CI Jagadish said the constable Srinivas Reddy belonged to Kamareddy and he had threatened the RDO and the Tadwai Tahsildar in a land issue. The CI said they are unable meet the RDO due to a pen down strike, adding that a detailed probe would be conducted.

The constable was reportedly making rounds of the tahsildar office for the last few days in connection with some dispute pertaining to his land.

