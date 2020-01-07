Kamareddy: Errabelli tells sarpanches to strive for village development

By | Published: 12:34 am

Kamareddy: Village sarpanches should take Palle Pragathi program as a golden opportunity and strive for village development, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Monday.

The Minister was participating in the second phase Palle Pragathi programme at Tadwai mandal headquarters, along R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and Yellareddy MLA Jajula Surendhar.

Dayakar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had provided 24 hours uninterrupted power to the agriculture sector besides implementing schemes such as Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. With the same spirit shown in implementing these schemes, the State government launched second phase of Palle Pragathi to solve various pending problems in villages.

He said that village sarpanches should utilise this opportunity and develop their villages, use donations from village schools’ alumni and donors, felicitate the donors, prevent plastic in villages, use different dust bins for dry and wet garbage.

The Minister said government had sanctioned Rs 7 crore for roads in seven mandals of Yellareddy constituency under NREGS scheme besides providing Rs 3 lakh to IKP groups under Stree Shakti scheme.

Prashanth Reddy said the Chief Minister launched Palle Pragathi programme for village development, which had brought about big changes in rural Telangana.

ZP Chairmperson D Shobha Raju, District library chairman Sampath goud, DRDA PD Chandramohan Reddy, ZP CEO Kantamma, DPO Sayanna, local public representatives and officials were present at the event.

