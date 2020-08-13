Kamareddy farmer commits suicide

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Kamareddy: A farmer committed suicide by consuming poison at Rampur tanda of Lingampet mandal in Kamareddy district on Thursday, allegedly due to debts.

Dharavath Balsingh (43), a resident of Rampur of Kamareddy district, took a loan from a private money lender for agriculture and to dig a borewell, but couldn’t repay it. The money lender was harassing him for repayment of the loan.

Unable to cope with the stress, Balsingh committed suicide while his family members were not in the house. He is survived by two wives and four children. Lingampet police registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .