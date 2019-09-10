Kamareddy: Four injured as car overturns on NH-44

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Kamareddy: Four persons escaped with minor injuries after a car turned turtle on the National Highway 44 following a tyre burst, at Adloor bypass in Kamareddy district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the four were travelling in a car (AP23 AJ 1860) from Kamareddy to Nizamabad. When the car reached Adloor Yellareddy bypass road, its rear tyre burst and the vehicle turned turtle on highway and hit the side railing.

The four occupants — Srihari, Sushanth Reddy, Ganesh and Basanth — sustained minor injuries.

