Kamareddy police seize 150 bikes and 3 autos in cordon and search

Kamareddy: Kamareddy police conducted cordon and search operation at Durki village of Nasrullabad mandal and seized 150 bikes, 3 auto rickshaws which of owners were not in possession of documents.

Kamareddy police searched nearly 200 houses and the district SP Swetha Reddy appealed to people to install CCTV cameras in all villages.

SP asked people to be vigilant about fraudulent calls, and asked them not to share details of bank and ATM card pin. She also appealed two wheeler riders to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

