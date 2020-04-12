Kamareddy records two more Covid-19 positive cases

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Kamareddy: On Sunday, two more carona positive cases registered in Kamareddy district, with these positive cases the total corona cases reached to 12 in the district.

According to the Kamareddy DMHO Dr Chandrashekhar, on Sunday arrived results of 22 samples and of them, 2 samples tested positive and the remaining 20 cases proved negative for the virus.

These two carona positive cases belong to Banswada town. With this, 11 carona positive cases registered in Banswada town with 1 from Devunipally taking the total to 12 cases so far in Kamareddy district.

