Kamareddy: Strive for people’s welfare, Speaker tells ZP members

Kamareddy: Zilla Parishad meetings should reflect the aims and objectives of people and members should strive to work towards achieving them, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday.

The Speaker attended the swearing in ceremony of Kamareddy and Nizamabad ZP chairpersons, along Transport and R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, at Nizamabad and Kamareddy district headquarters.

Dafedar Shobha Raju took oath as Kamareddy Zilla Parishad chairperson, along with ZP vice-chairperson Pariki Prem Kumar, ZP members and co-option members. District Collector N Satyanarayana was present. The Speaker said the newly elected ZP members should fulfill the needs of people and strive for their welfare.

He appealed to the members to behave with dignity, take up discussions on meaningful and people oriented issues, monitor government welfare schemes, strive to improve drinking water, irrigation, medical and health, midday meals, Anganwadi centres, sanitation, farmers problems, electricity and other issues.

Prashanth Reddy said the members should learn about various issues and try to solve problems faced by people. They should see that various government schemes reach the eligible.

Kamareddy, Jukkal and Yellareddy MLAs — Gampa Govardhan, Hanumanthu Shinde and Jajala Surender, MLC Rajeshwar, ZP CEO Kantamma, former ZP chairman Dafedar Raju participated.

Vittal Rao takes oath as Nizamabad ZP chief

The Speaker and Minister were also present when Makloor ZPTC Dadannagari Vittal Rao took oath at the Nizamabad Zilla Parishad chairperson and Yedapalli ZPTC Rajitha Yadav as ZP vice-cairperson. District Collector M R M Rao administered the oath of office to the new chairperson and his deputy.

Speaking on the occassion, Transport Minister Prashanth Reddy said the that newly elected public representatives should mingle with people to learn about their problems and devise ways to solve them. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to providing to more powers and funds to the local bodies. Within a few days farmers from Nizamabad district, would get water for irrigation through SRSP revival scheme which also provide waters through Kaleshwaram project package 21 and 22.

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan, MLCs Aakula Lalitha and V G Goud were also present.

