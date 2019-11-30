Kamareddy: Students rewarded with cycles for 100% attendance

By | Published: 12:37 am

Kamareddy: Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Friday presented bicycles to 14 students – 13 of them girls — of Zilla Parishad High School, Banswada, for securing 100 per cent attendance during the 2018-19 academic year.

Speaking at the function, he said parents of students should take the initiative to ensure 100 per cent attendance since the children will do well only if they attend all the classes. He also urged boys to improve their attendance performance this year. “Others should learn from these students who are role models,” he said.

Reddy said the State government was taking all measures to improve the standard of education across the State by starting residential schools with good amenities for boarders.

Kamareddy District Collector Dr Satyanarayana said schools were like temples of society, and each and every student should try to maintain maximum attendance.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .