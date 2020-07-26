Kamareddy tops in providing SHG loans

By | Published: 12:09 am

Kamareddy: Kamareddy district stood first in the State in providing loans to Self Help Groups (SHG’s) by sanctioning Rs 151 crore loans to 6,100 groups, said Kamareddy District Collector Sharath here on Saturday.

At a review meeting with IKP and MEPMA officials, the Collector said the district target was to provide Rs 397 crore worth loans to 13,130 SHG groups under general linkage. Till now Rs 151 crore loan were given to 6,100 groups.

The Collector asked the IKP and MEPMA officials to issue hundred percent Covid loans to beneficiaries and also issue personal loans to the street vendors at Banswada and Yellareddy towns. He enquired about mandal wise SHG groups bank linkage and distributed loan details.

MEPMA officials informed him that in Kamareddy town personal loans were given to 310 street vendors. In this meeting Additional Collector P Yadireddi, Lead bank manager Rajender Redddy, DRDO PD Chandramohan Reddy, IKP and MEPMA officials participated.

