Kamareddy VRA commits suicide

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Kamareddy: A Village Revenue Assistant allegedly committed suicide by hanging due to an illness he was suffering from, at Mogha village of Madnoor mandal in Kamareddy district.

Gangram (42), a resident of Mogha village, was working as a VRA in same village. He was suffering from an illness for the last few days. On Tuesday night, he committed suicide by hanging from a tree, in-front of his house.

Madnoor ASI Venkat Rao visited the spot and registered a case.The deceased is survived by wife and two children.