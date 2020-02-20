Kamareddy: Youth ends life for not getting married

By | Published: 12:50 am

Kamareddy: Depressed over for not getting married, a person committed suicide by jumping into a well in Kupriyal village of Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

According to the police, Sai Sudhakar Reddy (35) was vexed with his life as he could not get any suitable match for marriage and jumped into the well. His family members noticed the floating body and informed the SS Nagar police. Investigation is in progress.

