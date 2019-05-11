Kanaka Reddy, a leader who stood by farmers

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: Former MLA C Kanaka Reddy passed away at KIMS hospital on Saturday after a brief illness. He was undergoing treatment due to ill health at the hospital for past a few weeks and breathed his last on Saturday morning.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of C Kanaka Reddy who served from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency during 2014-2018. He recalled the services of the former legislator and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Kanaka Reddy was a well-known farmers’ leader and served as president of Andhra Pradesh Grape Farmers’ Association in undivided Andhra Pradesh for several years. He contested from Malkajgiri Assembly constituency on behalf of Praja Rajyam Party in 2009, unsuccessfully.

Later, he joined Telugu Desam Party before shifting to Telangana Rashtra Samithi. In 2014, he contested on behalf of TRS from Malkajgiri constituency and won.

Due to his deteriorating condition, the former legislator abstained from contesting the elections again in 2018 and was replaced with Mynampally Hanumantha Rao who won the election against BJP candidate N Ramachander Rao.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao along with Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud, Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and several other TRS leaders visited KIMS and paid their last respects to Kanaka Reddy. They expressed shock over his sudden demise and conveyed their condolences to his family.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Agriculture Minister S Niranan Reddy, also extended their condolences to the family of the former MLA.