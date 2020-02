Kanchan clinches girls chess title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: Kanchan emerged champion in the under-17 girls category at the Ranga Reddy District inter-school chess tournament, conducted by Ranga Reddy District Chess Association on Sunday.

Winners:

U-17: Girls: 1. Kanchan, 2. Harshitha Vantakula

U– 15 Boys: 1. Venkat Sai, 2. Charath; Girls: 1. Diya, 2. Ayesha;

U–13 Boys: 1. Anirudh, 2. Sri Ganesh; Girls: 1. Lavi, 2. Priya;

U– 11 Boys: 1. Parth Gupta, 2. Arman Kohil; Girls: 1. Rithika, 2. Thanu Sri;

U– 9 Boys: 1. Siddharth, 2. Srithan; Girls: 1. Sreeniha, 2. Ananya;

U–7 Boys: 1. Adithya, 2. Manvith; Girls: 1. Saanvi, 2. Ananya.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.