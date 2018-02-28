Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi is no more

By | Published: 11:01 am 1:12 pm

Kanchipuram (TN): Senior pontiff of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt, Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, passed away here on Wednesday following a cardiac arrest, hospital sources said.

The 82-year old seer was rushed to a private hospital in this town after he complained of uneasiness, they said without divulging further information.

The same news has also been confirmed by the Kanchi Mutt.

“The 69th Acharya of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Jagadguru Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal attained Siddhi at 9.00 am today – Shukla Trayodashi – 28 Feb. 2018 at Sri Kanchi Kamakotii Peetam Sankara Matam, Kanchipuram,” they said on their social media platforms.

Jayendra Saraswathi, pontiff of one of the oldest Mutts in the country, had been heading it for a very long time.

He had succeeded Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Swamigal as the head of the Shaivaite mutt.