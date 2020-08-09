Kaneria says he never played religion card

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:25 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria, who was banned for life for his alleged involvement in fixing in 2012, hit out at Pakistan Cricket Board once again for its double standards and said he never used any religion card.

Kaneria is a Hindu but represented Pakistan at the highest level picking up 261 Test wickets, next only to Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Imran Khan. He has been sidelined despite no hard evidence of his involvement in the scandal. “Playing for the Pakistan cricket team has been a matter of pride for me. Playing for my country and being a Hindu cricketer, representing the Pakistan team and winning matches for my team is like an achievement for me and it is a matter of pride and honor for me,” Kaneria said.

“People accuse me of playing the religion card. I do not mean to do this nor have I ever played the religion card. My issue is only with the Pakistan Cricket Board and its double standards. The behavior of the PCB with the rest of the players is very good but when it comes to me, I am sidelined. I regret this,” he added.

