Kaneshkk Naidu calls it quits

Hyderabad: Twenty-seven-year-old P Kaneshkk Naidu has decided to call it a day. The all-rounder sent the letter of retirement to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday.

Making his first class debut in 2010 against Rajasthan, Naidu played in 15 matches and took 38 wickets. A swing bowler and a handy batsman down the order, Naidu’s best bowling performance came against Goa when he took 7 for 78 in 2010. That season he was Hyderabad’s highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets from five matches. “I always enjoyed playing for Hyderabad and my best moments came when I took the seven wickets against Goa,’’ said Naidu. He last played his first class match against Himachal Pradesh and bagged four wickets in 2013-14.

A consistent performer for Andhra Bank in local leagues, Naidu had some noteworthy performances in one-day and T20 cricket also. Quitting the game at 27 years, Naidu will now concentrate as a conditioning trainer. He is a certified trainer. “It looks an exciting career in my second innings in cricket. It is challenging but would like to develop my skills in this new role,’’ he signed off.

