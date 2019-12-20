Kangana fans get ready for Panga, tweet praise

By | Published: 10:57 pm

As the first poster of upcoming Bollywood movie Panga was released on Thursday, fans of Kangana Ranaut tweeted their approval and praised her. One fan gushed: “Never seen so much positivity around a movie. All the smiling pictures, the lovely title and most importantly directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

A family movie on the way. January 24, let’s take Panga.” One fan wrote: “Take my money @Ashwinyiyer ma’am. Completely in love with posters of #Panga.” “Look at the innocence of Jaya Nigam’s smile. This is a sureshot blockbuster. #Panga #KanganaRanaut,” read one post.

“If a million-dollar smile had a face, OMG!” said another user. Another fan was full of praise: “Even in her simple looks, my lady Kangana Ranaut is looking gorgeously gorgeous. @jassiegill, Paaji you’re looking good too.”

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel revealed the first look from the film, where the Queen actor is seen in a pink colour salwar in all smiles peeking down from a balcony. The movie also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. Its trailer will be released on December 23. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the movie is set to be