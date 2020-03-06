Kangana Ranaut gained 20 kgs during ‘Thalaivi’ shoot

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Sister of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared sneak peek of Kangana Ranaut from the sets of her upcoming biographical drama Thalaivi revealing that the actor has gained 20 kgs weight, ahead of the shooting of two movies titled Tejas and Dhaakad.

Rangoli took to Twitter and shared a couple of pictures where Kangana is seen sporting a blue sari followed by a picture of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.In the same post, Rangoli shared two pictures of the 32-year-old actor where she is seen modelling for a photo shoot holding a glass in her hand flaunting the lean figure.

In the last one, Kangana is seen posing flaunting the slim body. The actor’s sister captioned the post as, “Only last schedule to go for #Thalaivi Kangana has gained 20 kgs weight, After 2 months she starts #Tejas & #Dhaakad…. will she be able to shed that weight, let’s see.”

Earlier, Rangoli shared a glimpse of Kangana as Thalaivi where the actor channelled the same look as the late Chief Minister. The National Award-winning actor was seen in her Amma avatar, sans prosthetics, dressed in a plain white sari with black and red stripes, her hair tied up in a bun, while she sported a round red bindi on her forehead and matching earrings.

Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.