Kangana Ranaut gets support of Subramanian Swamy

After her war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana is caught in another tussle, this time with the administration.

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Mumbai: Even as Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai airport on Wednesday, a section of the political set along with activists had already gone all out to extend support for the actress in her ongoing tussle with Shiv Sena. Among them is BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy who asked the actress to keep faith.

“Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle,” Swamy tweeted on Wednesday.

Tell Kangana to keep the faith. We are with her in this struggle. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020



After her war of words with the ruling Shiv Sena leaders, Kangana is caught in another tussle, this time with the administration.

On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation started demolishing her Bandra property for alleged unauthorised modifications/extensions. The actress also took to Twitter to share photographs of the BMC demolishing, and react to it. The Bombay High Court later passed a stay order on the demolition.

Kangana has consistently been criticising Mumbai, the city she stays and works and where she became a star. She had earlier compared Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and the administration to Taliban. On Wednesday she compared Mumbai to Pakistan in her social media post.