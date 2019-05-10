Kangana Ranaut glad Mental Hai Kya will be solo release

By | Published: 5:36 pm 6:38 pm

Actor Kangana Ranaut said she is glad that her film Mental Hai Kya will get a solo release on July 26 after Hrithik Roshan decided to shift the release of his Super 30 to avert a “media circus”. Hrithik took to Twitter to share his decision. “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus. I have decided to shift the release date of my film Super 30 in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause(sic),” Hrithik said.

“Despite the film being ready, I have requested my producers to shift and announce the next suitable date as soon as possible,” added the actor, who has had a personal clash with Kangana in the past. Soon after, Kangana issued a statement commenting on “Hrithik’s sympathy playing games”.

“Hrithik Roshan, Madhu Mentena and Ekta Kapoor had collectively decided that Hrithik would push the release date of Super 30 and Ekta will bring her film Mental Hai Kya on July 26. They had taken this call last week itself.

I don’t know why he wrote this sob story, but I am glad ‘Mental Hai Kya’ is getting a solo release. I salute my producer Ekta Kapoor for making her way in this male-dominated industry. It’s not easy to do what she does…. I applaud her courage and power,” Kangana wrote.

The hullabaloo is over rumours that Kangana had recommended that the release date of Mental Hai Kya be changed so that a box office face-off with Hrithik is possible. However, a statement on behalf of Balaji Motion Pictures, said the decision was merely taken for “better box office prospects” for Mental Hai Kya. Ekta said it was her decision.