Kangana to Sonia Gandhi: History will judge your silence and indifference

Kangana on Twitter wrote: You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women.

By | Published: 3:00 pm 3:13 pm

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has now hit out at Congress President Sonia Gandhi, whose party is part of the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra. The actress said history will judge Gandhi for her silence and indifference.

Kangana on Twitter wrote: “You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene @INCIndia”

She added: “Dear respected honourable @INCIndia president Sonia Gandhi ji being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr. Ambedkar?”

Kangana also took a dig at Shiv Sena by invoking the example of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

“Great Bala Saheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do Gutbandhan and become congress @INCIndia I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?”

Kangana on Thursday night shared that she doesn’t have money to renovate her office, after the BMC demolished part of her office building.

“I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav”, she wrote.