Kanna unhappy with State Election Commission

By | AP Bureau | Published: 10:48 pm

Vizianagaram: Andhra Pradesh State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has expressed apprehensions over the manner in which the elections to the local bodies are held in the State.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, he said there was anarchy in the State and the State Election Commission (SEC) remained a mute spectator to this. The Union Home Ministry and the Election Commission of India might have to intervene to set things right, he opined, adding that he would lodge a complaint with the Home Ministry towards this.

Taking strong exception to the decision to disqualify some BJP and Jana Sena Party candidates in the present elections, the BJP leader said Jagan could get his people nominated to the posts as he did in the cooperative elections.

On the attempts to take temple lands, he said they were not Jagan’s ancestral properties and he BJP would fight to protect Hindu temples and endowment lands. Referring to making BJP leader Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju as the chairperson of Simhachalam Devasthanam and MANSAS Trust, he said the party had sought an explanation from her on this.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .