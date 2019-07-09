Fourth pump at Kannepalli to join operation

By | Published: 9:26 pm 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: Fourth unit of 40 MW capacity of the Kannepalli pumphouse is getting ready for synchronisation and it is likely to be put into operation any time tonight, according to the officials of the Kaleshwaram project.

Three of the pumping units which are in operation have been lifting 6,900 cusecs from the Medigadda barrage to Annaram barrage where in the present storage touched 2 tmc on Tuesday. The Medigadda barrage continued to get good inflows from Pranahita river. The gates of Babli barrage on Godavari river in Maharashtra were lifted on July 1. But there was no contribution from Godavari river so far.

The Yellampalli reservoir below Sriram Sagar Project is getting an inflow of about 300 cusecs.

The present storage in the project which is 4.92 tmc is being used only to meet the drinking water needs in Hyderabad. Once the water storage in Annaram barrage was built at least up to 5 tmc, water would be lifted from it to fill the Sundilla barrage which has a gross storage capacity of 5.11 tmc. Adequate storage in Sundilla barrage would allow lifting of its water to Sripada Yellampalli project and sufficient water at Yellampally would facilitate operation of Nandi Medaram and Laxmipur pump houses for taking water towards Mid Manair project from where the water can be given to the SRSP ayacut.