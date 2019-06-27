Kant visits WE-Hub

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant visited WE-Hub, a government of Telangana initiative to promote women entrepreneurs along with Ramanan Ramanathan, mission director – Atal Innovation Mission and Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary to IT E & C Department, Telangana.

They interacted with WE-Hub startups ranging across sectors – from Deep Tech to FMCG. The startups showcased their products and explained their solutions. WE-Hub team presented their incubation strategy, role of partnerships in scaling women entrepreneurs, and ecosystem building initiatives.

WE-Hub was conceptualised at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017, held in Hyderabad, in which Kant had said, “The proposed exclusive hub for innovation will be backed by funds from Atal Innovation Mission, whose focus is on encouraging entrepreneurship in the country.”

