‘Kanti Velugu’ a massive exercise across Telangana

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: The unique ‘Kanti Velugu’ initiative by the TRS government involved deployment of 857 teams with each team comprising 10 persons including one medical officer, two optometrists, one supervisor, one ANM, one staff nurse, two ASHA workers and two data entry operators. The special teams conducted over 800 eye screening camps across the State for eight months.

Before deploying them, the field level staff were thoroughly trained and given orientation by eye-care experts drawn from research organisations including LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI). The health authorities hired technical personal such as optometrists etc from private healthcare facilities and third party agencies for six months on contractual basis.

What were the results?

Health officials maintain that ‘Kanti Velugu’ went a long way in sensitising 3.5 crore population of Telangana on eye-related ailments. Around 1.55 crore population availed free eye screening services with a coverage rate of over 50 per cent, implying that almost all of the population with some eye related issues have been addressed.

Around 46 lakh population, which is 15.3 per cent of the total population of all age groups received spectacles. The field level workers used a customised software for digital data entry and monitoring. All patients who were screened, their data was linked to their Aadhaar number, which maintained a lot of transparency.

From an epidemiological perspective, ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme gave the State public health officials the exact picture of the prevalence of eye-related ailments in the State. The study showed that cataract and refractive errors continued to be leading causes of avoidable blindness in Telangana.

“The ‘Kanti Velugu’ model, which included diagnosis and also real-time distribution of spectacles, proved to be efficient in addressing the issues of refractive errors on large scale within a short period time. The model can be a viable and cost-efficient tool in achieving the goal of ‘Vision 2020’ in bringing down the burden of avoidable blindness not only in TS and but also in the country,” said senior blindness control officials.

‘Kanti Velugu’ gives new sight to people

Karimnagar: The State government’s prestigious eye screening programme, ‘Kanti Velugu’, has given new sight to the people especially the poor. Besides providing spectacles, scores of people were also referred for surgeries in Karimnagar district.

In Karimnagar district, a total of 5,49,029 persons were screened by conducting 250 eye testing camps including 50 in urban areas and 200 in rural, from August 15, 2018 to February 22, 2019.

While reading spectacles were distributed to 75,948 beneficiaries, 33,240 people were identified for prescription spectacles. Around 22,649 persons were referred for follow up surgeries or treatment to District Headquarters Hospital, Rekurthi Lions Charitable Trust, Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences and Chelmeda Anandarao Institute of Medical Sciences.

A total of 3,85,920 people including 1,76,653 men and 2,09,227 women were screened in Peddapalli district. While 60,024 persons were distributed reading spectacles, 33,447 people were identified for prescription spectacles.

Around 40,799 persons were referred for follow up surgeries or treatment.

A retired government teacher, Gokulakonda Rajesham was provided spectacles for long sight. Though he has been using spectacles for short sight for the past 10 years, long sight was also traced in the test conducted on his eyes in the camp. Rajesham praised the State government for taking an excellent decision to test eyes since majority of the people irrespective of age groups were suffering with eye diseases.

Meanwhile, Rachakonda Pochamma was referred for operation as pterygium had developed in her right eye. Though she has been using spectacles for the past few years, she failed to get relief from pain in eyebrows as well as water rolling down from eyes. A resident of Chaitanyapuri colony in Karimnagar town, Pochamma was already advised to undergo eye operation when she had approached a private doctor few years ago. But, she could not do so due to poor financial condition.

However, through ‘Kanti Velugu’, she got an opportunity to get her eye operated for free. She thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for introducing ‘Kanti Velugu’ scheme and coming forward to perform operation to her eye in free of cost.

Instant hit among the senior citizens

Mahabubnagar: As an addition to the National Programme for the Control of Blindness which was started in 1976 by the Centre, Telangana Government started ‘Kanti Velugu,’ an initiative in 2018 to screen people across the State for vision-related health problems, give them corrected lens with prescription, identify those requiring cataract operations and getting them operated.

In Palamuru region, it was a much needed medical and healthcare exercise which was an instant hit among the senior citizens, who had neglected their eyesight related problems. In Wanaparthy district alone, 3,17,173 people were screened across 214 villages, out of whom reading glasses were handed over to 38,005 persons. Around 30,696 people of the screened were above 40 years of age. Around 28,899 prescription spectacles were delivered to 28,899 beneficiaries and 13,318 people are yet to be given spectacles. As many as 17,841 were identified for referrals, 16,002 were identified for secondary referral and 1,842 for tertiary referral.

According to sources in the Medical and Health Department, soon the State government was considering starting ‘Vision Centres’ in all district headquarters, where all these services would be continued and follow-up of screened cases during ‘Kanti Velugu’ could be done at these centres.

However, ophthalmologists working in district hospitals feel that presently under the scheme, those requiring cataract operations were being referred to Lions Eye Hospital in Yenugonda of Mahabubnagar and Thudukurthi of Nagarkurnool. They suggest that high-risk cases such as pterygium, cornea scars and others, be referred to super speciality hospitals such as LV Prasad and Sarojini eye hospitals. They also point outed out that even in district hospitals, if the State government is planning to enhance these services, they would need to recruit ophthalmic surgeons in hospitals.

32 medical teams conduct eye tests in 363 villages in Khammam

Khammam: As many as 11, 19, 571 persons were screened as part of ‘Kanti Velugu’ eye testing camps in erstwhile Khammam district.

Around 6, 28, 571 persons were screened in Khammam district while 4.91 lakh persons were screened in Bhadradri Kothagudem district after the programme was launched by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Aug 15, 2018.

In Khammam, 32 medical teams conducted eye tests in 363 villages, 38 wards and 50 divisions. A total of 1, 01, 298 patients were given reading spectacles. Likewise 66, 182 patients were given prescription glasses.For better treatment and surgeries 28, 749 patients were referred to hospitals in Hyderabad.

In Kothagudem, 1, 01, 000 patients were given reading glasses while 49, 800 patients were given prescription spectacles. Nearly 34,289 patients were referred to other hospitals in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

All villages covered in Warangal Urban district

Warangal: The residents of all 109 villages and the lone municipal corporation in Warangal Urban district have been covered under the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme.

A total of 3,97,337 people were screened and 1,60, 848 were identified as people with eye problems. The remaining 2,36,489 did not have any eye related problems. Reading glasses were handed over to 84,833 people and spectacles to 44, 297, according to Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, 3,87,941 people were screened under the programme. Of them, 2,78,837 were identified as people with eye problems. In Mulugu district, 16,323 spectacles were ordered by the District Medical and Health Department and 13,183 spectacles have been handed over to the beneficiaries so far.

Parvathala Kumara Swamy of Eturunagaram in Mulugu, who was given the spectacles, thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for conducting the programme. “Since I belong to a poor family, I avoided visiting private hospital for screening in Warangal, which is 110 km away from my village. I am thankful to the district administration for conducting screening camp at our village,” he added.

The State government embarked on a noble project of achieving “avoidable blindness-free” status by conducting a comprehensive and universal eye screening for the entire population of the State under ‘Kanti Velugu’.

Jamila Bee (70), a resident of Waddepally, Warangal city, who underwent cataract surgery said, “I am thankful to Chief Minister for introducing the scheme, it is helpful for people like us who cannot afford to go to a private hospital for surgery.” According to officials, cataract surgery costs anywhere between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 in private hospitals.

Over 7.57 lakh screened in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: In all, 7.57 lakh persons were screened for eye related ailments in Nalgonda district under ‘Kanti Velugu’ launched by the State government on August 15, 2018, to work towards a blindness free Telangana.

During 4,603 ‘Kanti Velugu’ camps eye screening and vision test was conducted for 7,57, 955 persons in the district. According to the official figures, among 7.57 lakh persons at ‘Kanti Velugu’ camps, it was found that 1,64,108 persons were suffering from short sight problem (presbyopia), 89,980 persons had long sight (hypermetropia) and 50,000 patients were referred for eye surgeries. Spectacles were distributed to all 1,64,108 persons, who had short-sightedness. In addition to this, spectacles were extended to 74,855 persons for long-sightedness and will be given to remaining 5,125 persons soon.

District Project Manager of District Blindness Control Society Dr Pulla Rao told ‘Telangana Today’ that 37 ‘Kanti Velugu’ teams with 37 auto refractor eye testing machines conducted eye screening camps across the district, which has benefitted lakhs of people in the district. We are

yet to get instructions from the State government toperform of eye surgeries, which have been referred to the hospitals, at ‘Kanti Velugu’ camps, he added.

Mahoammed Hafeez, who utilised ‘Kanti Velugu’ camp at Nakrekal, said it was one the best schemes taken up Chief Minister. He came to know about his eye sight problem at an early stage and got medicine free of cost. Due to financial burden, the poor would not consult private ophthalmologists. ‘Kanti Velugu’ helped the people in a big way as screening camps were conducted at the villages, he added.

A youth from Haliya, K Suresh, who was suffering from short sightedness, said he had earlier spent over Rs 2,000 for screening and spectacles at a private hospital. But, he got the facility at ‘Kanti Velugu’ camp free of cost. He requested the State government to conduct such camps once in a year as people facing short and long-sightedness need to go for screening at least once or twice a year.

SK Rabiya, a native of Kethepally in the district, said the multi-focal spectacles provided to her under the programme was no less in quality than that sold in private optical shops. She has been using the spectacles given under ‘Kanti Velugu’ for over one year and leading a comfortable life, she added.

Many neglected eye issues due to financial problems

Nizamabad: In erstwhile Nizamabad district, screening was done for the 45.38 per cent population in Nizamabad district and 99.77 per cent population in Kamareddy district.

In Nizamabad district, tests were done in 409 villages of 517 villages and 108 urban wards. Out of 15,66,787 population, screening was done for 7,11,148 which is 45.38 per cent of total population. Of them 86,161 were given spectacles.

In Kamareddy district, screening was done in 439 villages and five urban wards, totally 5,44,734 people were covered. Reading glasses were given to 77,806 people, of which 13,606 are below 40 years and 64,200 are above 40 years, prescription spectacle was suggested for 59,599 people and have been given to 55,619 people so far.

The scheme has been very useful in rural as well as urban areas, as many people did not know that they were having eye problem and many neglected eye diseases or did not perform screening test due financial problems.

Ramulu, a beneficiary said he had been facing problems from sometime and his vision was blurred, after screening doctors suggested glaucoma surgery. The surgery was performed for free under the scheme and he was provided spectacles, now his vision is clear.

Rajavva, Kammarpally, of Nizamabad district said that he could not go for glaucoma test from last one year due to financial problems, under ‘Kanti Velugu’ officials detected his problem and performed surgery for free, now he could see clearly.

