‘Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante’ to release on Feb 28

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante, Prema Ani Daanartham – this timeless song from Mani Ratnam’s Donga Donga once caused a sensation in the ’90s. The first three words of this beautiful song are now the title of an upcoming movie. Dulquer Salmaan, the versatile actor of Mani Ratnam’s OK Bangaram and Nag Ashwin’s Mahanati, has bagged the lead role in the movie.

Ritu Varma of Pelli Choopulu fame plays the female lead role. The film is the dubbed version of the Malayalam language romantic thriller Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. In Telugu, it is titled Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. Written and directed by Desingh Periyasamy, the film is a production of Viacom 18 Studios and Anto Joseph Film Factory. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 28. KFC Entertainments has acquired the Telugu version’s rights.

The first single from the movie, titled Gundegilli, is out and its rendered by Rohit Paritala. Lyrics are from Samrat Naidu and Purna Chary Challuri. About the film, director Desingh Periyasamy says, “Dulquer has played the role of a mobile application developer named Siddharth. Kallis (played by Rakshan) is his friend. Ritu Varma has played Meera. Shreya, played by Niranjani Ahathian, is her best buddy. If Meera and Sid fall in love with each other, so do Kallis and Shreya. Sid and Kallis have been used to a luxurious lifestyle. What do they do because of this habit and what kind of problems do they invite? This is the crux of the movie that has many twists in store.”

